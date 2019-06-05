Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Williams Companies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 192.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.7%.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.62. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In related news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $486,435.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,800.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/williams-companies-inc-wmb-plans-0-38-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.