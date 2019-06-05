Workday (WDAY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/29/2019 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $148.00 to $160.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from $215.00 to $244.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $219.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – Workday had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00.

5/29/2019 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $209.00 to $211.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $185.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/29/2019 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – Workday had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $220.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/29/2019 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $234.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2019 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a $262.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

5/28/2019 – Workday had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe investors will be focused on a balanced scorecard of growth and margin improvement. Our industry checks point towards strong results as investors will be viewing the broader industry trends within HCM for derivatives. We believe the company is poised to post a beat and raise quarter with a positive position as they enter FY20 increasing PT to $240.””

5/23/2019 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $216.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2019 – Workday had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $209.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2019 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We also found a handful of new job postings at unannounced customer Disney (200K+ employees) that is hiring a Senior HCM Architect with 5+ years of Workday technical skills. However, it is hard for us to discern how long Disney has been a customer. These unannounced HCM wins are in addition to the GEICO financials win we picked up last month.””

5/17/2019 – Workday had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

Workday stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -162.33 and a beta of 1.68. Workday Inc has a one year low of $117.24 and a one year high of $217.63.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Robynne Sisco sold 40,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $7,811,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 17,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $3,329,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,121 shares of company stock valued at $104,802,356 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 222,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

