Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Sells 1,941 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 50,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.06.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.70. 10,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,839.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

