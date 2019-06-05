Xencor Inc (XNCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.87.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Nomura downgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Xencor to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Xencor alerts:

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $164,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 61,511 shares of company stock worth $1,804,827. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,537. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Xencor has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $111.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.