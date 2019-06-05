Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Obalon Therapeutics Inc (OBLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Obalon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). Obalon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Obalon Therapeutics.

OBLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.04.

NASDAQ:OBLN opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -5.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 444,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

