Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Toro Co (TTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $881.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) will post sales of $881.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Toro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $886.50 million and the lowest is $877.00 million. Toro reported sales of $655.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toro will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toro.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

TTC stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. Toro has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $410,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $624,432.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,052. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 2,058.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.