Zacks: Analysts Expect Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. Mack Cali Realty reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mack Cali Realty.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.06. 6,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,431. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

