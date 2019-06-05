Zacks: Analysts Expect Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. Mack Cali Realty reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mack Cali Realty.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.06. 6,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,431. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack Cali Realty (CLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.