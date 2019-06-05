Zacks: Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce $4.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the lowest is $4.05 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $15.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.63 billion to $16.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 28.72%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.89.

PPG opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries has a one year low of $94.37 and a one year high of $121.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In other news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 49.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

