Zacks: Analysts Expect RealPage Inc (RP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to announce sales of $242.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.00 million and the lowest is $242.81 million. RealPage reported sales of $216.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $989.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.51 million to $991.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.16 million. RealPage had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RP. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of RealPage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RealPage has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $66.25.

In other RealPage news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,133.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $8,881,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,090,424.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,262 shares of company stock worth $72,389,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 496,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 105,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,511,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

