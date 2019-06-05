Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 9.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Investar in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of ISTR opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,163. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 6,049 shares of company stock worth $141,959 in the last three months. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Investar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Investar by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in Investar by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Investar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Investar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.