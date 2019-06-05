Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYTM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. 119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,859. The company has a current ratio of 18.32, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.10. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $381,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $309,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,578 shares of company stock worth $1,222,223 in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,281,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,953,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,690,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 65,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 413,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 539,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

