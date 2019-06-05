Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Corp (BE) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.04). Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.06 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,358. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $108,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $122,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 760,074 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,677 in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 99,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $11,026,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.