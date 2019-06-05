Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Corp (BE) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.04). Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloom Energy.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.06 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,358. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $108,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $122,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 760,074 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,677 in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 99,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $11,026,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 564.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.