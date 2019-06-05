Zacks: Brokerages Expect Care.com Inc (CRCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Care.com’s earnings. Care.com posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Care.com will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Care.com.

Get Care.com alerts:

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Care.com had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.83 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Care.com from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

Shares of Care.com stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 380,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,060. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Care.com has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $459.87 million, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $113,169.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,098,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,043,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $100,847.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,120. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Care.com by 82,800.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Care.com by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Care.com (CRCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.