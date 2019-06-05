Zacks: Brokerages Expect DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.30 Million

Analysts expect DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) to post sales of $337.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DXP Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $341.60 million. DXP Enterprises reported sales of $311.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXP Enterprises.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.87 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXPE shares. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on DXP Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In related news, insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 14,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $606,179.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 189,741 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,971,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 47,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 70,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.66. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.