Zacks: Brokerages Expect PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $1.77. PBF Energy posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 1,609,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $46,603,594.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after purchasing an additional 429,226 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 620.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,369 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $53.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

