Zacks: Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the twelve brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 1.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $79.30 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 51 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

NASDAQ LNG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,665. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

