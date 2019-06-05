Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FORTESCUE METAL/S (FSUGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

FSUGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Group raised FORTESCUE METAL/S to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

