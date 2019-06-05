Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to “Hold”

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASPS. BidaskClub upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $337.30 million, a PE ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 1.09. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $169.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Michael Linn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,541,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,674,000 after acquiring an additional 94,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 300,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

