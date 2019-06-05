Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ANZ (ANZBY) to Hold

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Get ANZ alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut ANZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut ANZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ANZ from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANZ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. 17,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,269. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. ANZ has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANZ (ANZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.