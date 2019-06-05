Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FMC (FMC) to “Buy”

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FMC Corp has outperformed the industry it belongs to year to date. The acquisition of a major portion of DuPont's Crop Protection business has provided a significant growth platform for the company's agricultural solutions business. Synergies from the buyout will drive the company’s earnings in 2019. Strong demand for herbicides and insecticides across North and Latin America should also support sales. The company should also gain from its efforts to expand product portfolio through new product launches and boost market position. FMC Corp also remains committed to return value to shareholders leveraging healthy cash flows. However, FMC Corp is exposed headwind from unfavorable currency translation and higher raw material costs. Higher input costs will hurt its revenues and margins. The company's high debt level is another concern.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FMC from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Nomura raised their price target on FMC from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup set a $94.00 target price on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $78.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. FMC has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,389,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $2,411,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,817,055.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in FMC by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,445,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,321,000 after purchasing an additional 62,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,284,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,649,000 after purchasing an additional 315,427 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in FMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,467,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,477,000 after purchasing an additional 407,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FMC by 12.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,486,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,311,000 after purchasing an additional 717,477 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,713,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,489,000 after purchasing an additional 268,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

