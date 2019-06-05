Zilla (ZLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,203.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Zilla has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $22,203.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00386264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.01 or 0.02905305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00148818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

