Zions Bancorporation N.A. Invests $35,000 in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Stock

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,836,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 1,091,025 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 134,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,015 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 39,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 280,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Davy Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of LYG stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. 109,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,167. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.09. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

