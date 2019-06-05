Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,264,000 after buying an additional 3,244,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,774,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,785,000 after buying an additional 206,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,309,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,764,000 after buying an additional 22,716,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,316,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,587,000 after buying an additional 3,000,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,545,000 after buying an additional 27,614,564 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,571 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

