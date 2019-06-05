Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes $45,000 Position in Orange SA (ORAN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Orange SA has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.4471 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

