Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Holdings Trimmed by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 123.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $108.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $622,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 8,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $837,284.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,726 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,704. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/zoetis-inc-zts-holdings-trimmed-by-evergreen-capital-management-llc.html.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.