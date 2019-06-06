-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.13). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Knott David M now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. 87,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.95. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

