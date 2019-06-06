$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (TEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Terex reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Terex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Terex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Shares of TEX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 670,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,144. Terex has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

In related news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $34,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,192 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

