$11.76 Million in Sales Expected for Medley Capital Corp (MCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2019

Equities research analysts predict that Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) will announce $11.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medley Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.67 million. Medley Capital posted sales of $13.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medley Capital will report full year sales of $49.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $51.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $47.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medley Capital.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 151.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medley Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

MCC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. 3,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,341. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Medley Capital has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lorber David A increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Lorber David A now owns 41,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,940 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

