$161.45 Million in Sales Expected for Quintana Energy Services Inc (QES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) to announce $161.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quintana Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.30 million and the highest is $182.60 million. Quintana Energy Services reported sales of $152.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will report full year sales of $657.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.60 million to $731.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $703.55 million, with estimates ranging from $662.30 million to $744.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quintana Energy Services.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Quintana Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Quintana Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quintana Energy Services from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

NYSE QES opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quintana Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

In other Quintana Energy Services news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $50,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $66,665 in the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QES. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 1,761.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quintana Energy Services by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 49,341 shares during the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

