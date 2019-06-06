$163.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will announce $163.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $166.99 million. First Interstate Bancsystem posted sales of $141.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year sales of $653.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.00 million to $658.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $689.54 million, with estimates ranging from $679.00 million to $702.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.84 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.65.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 156,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,670. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,670 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,204 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $92,854.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,347.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,986 shares of company stock worth $1,023,445. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 174,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 24,292 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

