$168.35 Million in Sales Expected for American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) will post sales of $168.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.10 million. American Outdoor Brands posted sales of $172.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will report full-year sales of $630.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $629.20 million to $632.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $653.15 million, with estimates ranging from $653.00 million to $653.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Outdoor Brands.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AOBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush set a $10.00 price objective on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

AOBC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 529,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $457.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 256,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,884.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at $724,857.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $472,880 over the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,403,000 after purchasing an additional 556,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,328,000 after acquiring an additional 74,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,556,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,259,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 162,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 440,688 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

