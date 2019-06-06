$2.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Raytheon (RTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) will report $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the highest is $2.79. Raytheon reported earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full-year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.69.

In other Raytheon news, VP Anthony F. O’brien sold 9,656 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $1,748,315.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,360.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,496 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $271,643.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,062 shares of company stock worth $2,544,079. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $182.33 on Thursday. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $214.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon (RTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.