2,250 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (GD) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14,601.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,581,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,460 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16,833.7% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 955,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,905,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,279,866,000 after acquiring an additional 357,032 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,172,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,331,000 after acquiring an additional 304,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.35. 10,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,231. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $143.87 and a 52-week high of $207.72. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.22.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $7,841,756.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

