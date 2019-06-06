$290.97 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will report sales of $290.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.50 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $283.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.08 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LL. Raymond James upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush set a $11.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Charles E. Tyson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,875.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.58. 729,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,753. The firm has a market cap of $313.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.