2U Inc (TWOU) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of 2U by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,811,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,779,000 after buying an additional 184,555 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in 2U by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,260. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.04.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory K. Peters acquired 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.15 per share, with a total value of $500,228.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,621.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $64,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,922.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 2U to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on 2U to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on 2U from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

