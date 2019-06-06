$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce $3.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. Automatic Data Processing reported sales of $3.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year sales of $14.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $281,507.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,499,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,456 shares of company stock worth $5,010,669 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.72. The company had a trading volume of 284,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

