$300,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will post sales of $300,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Aethlon Medical posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $200,000.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $730,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $1.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

