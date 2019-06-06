$365.10 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Corp (NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will announce sales of $365.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $370.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.00 million. Ingevity posted sales of $308.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Ingevity stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,834. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $74.98 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $23,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

