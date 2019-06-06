3M Co (MMM) Holdings Raised by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of 3M by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of 3M by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $163.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/3m-co-mmm-holdings-raised-by-mechanics-bank-trust-department.html.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.