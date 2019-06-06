4,285 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Acquired by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $581,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,928.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $238,105.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 129,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,163.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,487. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $67.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.03 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

