$439.82 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co Inc (KKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will report sales of $439.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.45 million and the highest is $466.00 million. KKR & Co Inc posted sales of $397.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR & Co Inc.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.51 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 658,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after buying an additional 208,930 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,846,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,033,000 after buying an additional 1,015,539 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.79. 1,476,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,566. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

