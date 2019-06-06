4NEW Achieves Market Cap of $155,756.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. 4NEW has a market cap of $155,756.00 and $24,232.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Cobinhood, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00405334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.00 or 0.02487214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00148965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000807 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,613,736 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitForex, Cobinhood, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

