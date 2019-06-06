$5.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) to post sales of $5.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes A GE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.77 billion. Baker Hughes A GE posted sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will report full-year sales of $24.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.04 billion to $24.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.30 billion to $27.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baker Hughes A GE.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHGE. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baker Hughes A GE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 27.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 222,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 114,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,830 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 608.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 173,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

