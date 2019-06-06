$626.76 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report sales of $626.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $630.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $620.09 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $716.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.46 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTMI. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $982.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.52. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

In other news, insider Jon Pereira sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $26,405.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,275.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $27,945.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,802,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,298,000 after buying an additional 432,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,791,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,357,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,780,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,327,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

