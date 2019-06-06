Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 35.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, insider Peter Pelham sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $118,158.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,013.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $107,481.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,718.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,995 shares of company stock worth $251,505. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

