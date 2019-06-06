Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Boston Partners lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 650.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,969,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,173 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $66,986,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,961,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,759,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after acquiring an additional 867,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $12,863,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $31.18.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.02.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

