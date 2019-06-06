Acuity Brands (AYI) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $148.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $133.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $173.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.82 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $506,914,000 after purchasing an additional 66,251 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,045,000 after purchasing an additional 94,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,635,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

