Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.81.

ADAP stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $381.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

