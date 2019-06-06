Advisor Group Inc. Sells 5,989 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $149.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.46, for a total value of $8,382,173.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,185,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,020,402 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

