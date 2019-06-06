Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Ventas comprises about 2.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,891,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,034,000 after acquiring an additional 158,707 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 19,394,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497,390 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,509,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876,600 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,320,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,172,000 after acquiring an additional 467,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 4,113 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $249,535.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,970. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

